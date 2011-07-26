How Jumio’s Webcam Credit-Card Swiper Will Increase E-Commerce Sales

Making purchases online is a headache: filling out your billing address, your credit card number, your zip code, and other personal details. How often have you sat squinting at your desk, slowly bobbing your head from card to computer as you henpeck away at the keyboard with one hand? But a new service launched today can make paying for goods digitally just as painless and simple as swiping your card at the grocery store.

Called Jumio, a startup backed by Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, the new service allows consumers to “swipe” their credit cards via webcam. When making a purchase online, Jumio will soon be giving consumers the option to check out with Netswipe, a technology that enables webcams to scan your card without the hassle of having to plug in the information yourself. Far from simply a technology of consumer convenience, Jumio hopes Netswipe will significantly boost e-commerce sales for merchants.

“At the end of the day, all you want is the Starbucks experience–you want to pay quickly by showing your card, and that’s it,” says Daniel Mattes, founder and CEO of Jumio. “With our solution, we believe we’ve bridged the gap between these two different worlds. It’s so simple and easy for the user.”

That simplicity translates to potentially big revenues, he says. Consumers often view the many steps of online transactions as a deterrent to making a purchase–it’s one reason why Amazon has invested so heavily in reducing the amount of steps it takes to complete payment. For today’s launch Jumio actually conducted a survey of 2,500 consumers, and found that Netswipe significantly reduces the churn rate of online payments. According to the report, without Netswipe, about 52% of customers aborted payment; with Netswipe, just 21% of customers aborted payment–a significantly deceased churn rate. In the pilot phase of the technology, “the merchant actually doubled his revenue,” Mattes says.