A Talk On Fast Innovation, All In One Great Picture

A couple weeks ago, I did a talk on “fast innovation” at IDEO. I gave the talk from a powerpoint deck, but at the same time, while the audience and I discussed the the talk, there was a guy named Kevin Bain who does this thing called “graphics scribing.” On a single big piece of paper, he drew images and a few words that summarized the main points. This is the the third or fourth time I have worked with one of these scribes. When they are good, like Kevin is, the interaction with the audience unfolds in an interesting and better way than a standard talk. You see the main points unfolding all on one piece of paper, every now and then the scribe will stop and summarize what he or she has been recording so the group gets a sense of where it has been, and at the end, you’ve got a cool summary of the talk for the group that is all on one place.