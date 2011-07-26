Reinventing Your Brand To Meet A Changing Marketplace

Not since the digital revolution in the early 90’s has technology placed such a comprehensive burden on business, employees and individuals to reinvent their business plans, services and products, and themselves to keep pace with the changing marketplace. The way customers relate to brands and how profit is generated has changed so dramtically almost every professional is being challenged to reconsider what they do in order to stay relevant.

That’s why I’m excited about the new book, Career Transition – Make the Shift by Deborah Shane. Her book include the essential 5 steps she took to reinvent herself and a series of powerful case studies that you can use as reference to your own situation.

The book and the 5 steps help people discover their career passion, uncover the key skills and qualities they possess, reinvent and adapt those skills to a new career path, rebrand a fresh new version of themselves and help them re-birth themselves through both in person and online activities to market and promote themselves.

It also offers resources including websites, blogs and books from some well-known top business and career experts. Shane has also included a free 30 page Career Action Book that is a companion journal full of exercises and questions that will help her readers identify their passion and inspire them to their next career move.

As sometone who reinvented his own career path over the last several years and gone through the process of defining my own brand, I know only too well how important such a transition is and how helpful Shane’s book can be.

Reprinted from SimonMainwaring.com

Simon Mainwaring is a branding consultant, advertising creative director, blogger, speaker, and author of the recently released We First: How Brands and Consumers Use Social Media to Build a Better World. A former Nike creative at Wieden & Kennedy, Portland, and worldwide creative director for Motorola at Ogilvy, he now consults for brands and creative companies that are re-inventing their industries and enabling positive change. Follow him at SimonMainwaring.com or on Twitter @SimonMainwaring.