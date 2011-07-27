250 Cameras, A Day Of Soldering, Zero CGI: Party’s Mind-Bending, Strobe-Animated Music Video

Individually, the founders of Tokyo- and New York-based Party have created some of the most interesting music-driven videos of the last few years. Collectively, the Japanese/ American creatives are continuing their streak with an inventive new video for the track “Bright Siren” from Japanese rock band Androp.

At first blush, the video might not seem so special: It’s a band performing against a wall of strobe lights, after all. But, taken as a whole, the video’s technical sleight of hand powers a rather compelling viewing experience.

Inspired by the song’s lyrics, “not to make it a memory,” Party created the video using 250 Canon still cameras; their flashes were controlled via a potent DIY cocktail of arduino, openFrameworks, and Flash. The effect is a “light animation” produced with no CGI at all.

The music video itself opens with a few shots that give a hint at how the effects were created, and then fades into the song and the performance. The band plays in the dark against a wall of cameras and strobes, which blink into words and shapes. Viewers also see the band’s performance captured in frozen moment shots toward the end of the video.