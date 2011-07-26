Apple Shares Soar, China Tightens Net Access, EMI Exec Loves Pirates, HTC Wants Apple IP Chat, Google On “Real Names” Fiasco

The Old Spice Battle Is On. The old Old Spice guy, Isaiah Mustafa is going mano a mano with interloper Fabio today on the brand’s YouTube channel. Each spokesman will tackle online commenters’ queries, like @taylorphyllis’ request for help writing a love letter. Viewers can vote for their favorite. Night vision tophat! –TI

Apple Shares Rise Past $400. Seemingly well on its way to becoming the world’s most valuable company, Apple’s share price today blasted through the $400 ceiling, and kept going. Of course, the stock market being what it is there’s no guarantee it’ll stay there…but that’s not the point. Those predictions of lots of upside in Apple’s price now seem even more plausible. –KE

–Updated 12:05 p.m. EST.

China Snoops More On Its Netizens. Censorship-centric Chinese Net policies are actually getting stricter:Authorities are now requiring venues that offer web access to install expensive monitoring software that can track and control what visiting customers can reach on the Internet–as well as reporting the indentity of the users themselves. There’s a heavy fine for avoiding the $3,000-plus requirement, so many businesses are simply terminating their service. Not such a smart move for Beijing’s tourist industry, perhaps? –KE

Acer And Asus MacBook Air Clones Will Cost More. Proof that Apple’s product design-engineering-manufacture synergies are honed to very high levels has emerged in news that both Acer’s and Asus’ ultralight MacBook Air clone “ultrabooks” will likely cost far more than the entry-level Airs do. It’s partly an aim at high-quality kudos at a high price, and partly due to constraints enforced by component pricing–and it’s an interesting admission from two firms that were kings of the netbook. –KE