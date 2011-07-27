Meditating On Growth Challenges

As I sat across the City Club table from Mike (whose name was changed to protect his identity), I realized the economic recovery was not yet in full swing. And the stress and strain of just making a living is affecting experts at all levels.

Mike, a 20-year veteran of organizational development and nationally-known executive coach, shared the current state of his business. I set the meeting because a mutual friend suggested we connect. As a perennial connector, I wanted to know how I could support his company’s growth. I asked him what kind of ideal client he was seeking. Mike’s response surprised me.

“Any company who will hire me.”

Really?

Mike was more stressed about his future prospects than I expected. Here’s a top notch business advisor with a established D.C. following who is lamenting the challenges of marketing in this economy. How is he coping? He is taking on government contracts at a low hourly fee. He regularly donates his keynote speeches and seminars to trade associations in hopes they will someday compensate him for his time. He’s still waiting. Sadly, he has reverted to the “hours for dollars” model that I vehemently oppose.

The pressures of coping with today’s mercurial economy has not averted professional services firms and B2B companies (except for the remoras who have attached themselves to speedboats such as Google, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter).

Riding out the recession will take more than a good product or service and a relentless commitment to marketing. It’s going to take intestinal fortitude. Here are some approaches that my best clients have taken to achieve all three: