Great respect is due for anyone starting a venture. A tremendous undertaking in leadership is entailed. Here are some ideas in bootstrapping which have been helpful to me, and which I hope will help anyone growing their own organization.

1) Bootstrapping

Don’t ever stop

bootstrapping. My point is, always have your ‘skin in the game.’ Keep

your expenses down. Care about your costs. Don’t rest on your

laurels … and keep caring about how that dollar is spent on Day One as Day 2,555 (seven

years, which is the average start-up mode). Why would you ever stop caring

about hard-earned dollars?

That doesn’t mean you can’t think big. Garner more

resources. Attain significant investments from major investors. But

always care. Don’t lose your “bootstrap caring.” Everyone has put forth

some serious investment to make their money. Respect their money as you

do your own.

2) Family and Friends

Close

Keep those close supporters for family and friends —

close. It’s not just financial support. It’s ‘history’

support, emotional support, track-record support, ‘wisdom’ support of someone

having seen you build something from scratch–and maintain it. Keep

those people who respect you very near with great, great ongoing

appreciation. For some years after that initial investment, it may

be more that they continue to be a sounding board or a positive cheerleader as

you make advancements. As you grow your business, they might jump back in

financially at a needed time. If you’ve kept them educated and inspired,

they understand your need and will most likely help.

3) Share, Incubate