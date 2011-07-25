McLuhan And Morals

I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say that his words have had a huge effect on my life. I studied at NYU in a small school called Gallatin that allowed me to follow my interests and design my own degree. I found my way there after a fairly miserable first semester of sitting in classes of 500 trying to figure out why it was worth going to class if all that happened there was professors repeated everything from the reading we were assigned. Gallatin promised a chance to follow my interests and learn in classes of 30 instead of 300.

I started out interested in city planning, eventually moving to education, cultural studies and landing on a fascination with media (Gallatin let you rewrite your area of study each semester, so these changes were much more natural evolutions rather than abrupt changes). In my junior year I took two classes on digital media, one with Stephen Duncombe and another with a professor whose name I can’t remember.

Both classes had McLuhan on the syllabus and offered me my first real taste of the legendary thinker. I was interested in the internet at that point, but I wouldn’t say I was quite obsessed in the way I am now. But as I read McLuhan for the first time and tried to understand the world he was outlining I could only see the digital media that surrounded me (this, of course, was the point of the class, which looked at the cultural impact of technology). Something about his words stuck with me and drove me to want to be involved with understanding how and why people behave the way they do and how media and technology changes that. Of course there were other writers whose words encouraged me (Walter Ong, who I recently learned was a McLuhan disciple, is one who especially sticks out).

McLuhan always offered clarity to me in a way that I didn’t find anywhere else. When I try to understand almost anything I think about his point about the medium is the message and understanding the underlying effects of media and technology on people, not just the more obvious surface impacts.

Recently I read Douglas Coupland’s new biography of McLuhan called You Know Nothing of My Work!, a familiar quote to any Annie Hall fans. What struck me most about the stories of McLuhan was a point about his ability to keep morals out of his conversations about media. Coupland explains, “Morality often impedes free thinking. Moral indignation is a salve for people unable or unwilling to try to understand. Again the maelstrom: understand your world and detach from it, or be drowned by it.”

When I read that I immediately began to understand why I become so offended by arguments like the one Eli Pariser makes about filters. It’s not that I disagree, I too think it’s hugely important that people try to understand how they are effected by the technology they interact with, but Pariser seems to take it a step further, trying to demonize algorithms. Algorithms are not bad. Neither is television, Facebook, mobile phones or videogames. They’re not good either. They just are.