Personal Branding: Why You Need A Coach

As a personal branding expert, I’m often asked what it takes
to build an effective brand.
Specifically, many people wonder if it is something that they can do by
themselves, or if they need expert guidance. My answer to this question is yes … it is possible to do it
by yourself. You don’t need a coach. But I mean this in the same way that you don’t need an accountant to do your business
taxes, or that you don’t need a
lawyer to draw up a seven figure contract. You can build a brand without a coach, but it’s not going to
be efficient, and in many cases it is not going to be successful. Below are three major reasons to seek
out a coach when it comes to building your personal brand:
1) Personal branding requires knowledge not
found in books. Sure, you can
learn the basics of branding through Google or through a textbook. But there is a difference between what
works in theory, and what works in the real world. An experienced coach knows what works and what doesn’t, and
will save you many setbacks along the way. Do you want to learn the hard way, or do you want to learn
from someone who has already learned
the hard way?
2) Personal branding requires an outside
perspective. By definition,
personal branding relates to the way others see you. It’s not about how you see yourself. A coach will be able to give you honest
and realistic feedback that you can’t possibly discover on your own.
3) Personal branding requires consistency and
discipline. If building
a brand was something that you could do in a week, you wouldn’t need a
coach. But it’s not something that
you can ever finish. As soon as you stop building your
brand, or as soon as you stray off course, the brand begins to weaken. Building your brand requires work on a
regular basis–and a coach will keep you focused and on task. Without a coach, most business owners
give up within a couple of weeks.
If you are serious about building your personal brand, the
first step is to find a coach that will keep you focused, motivated, and on
course. If you’re ready to make
that commitment, I’d love to have a conversation–feel free to get in touch!
