Examining Oslo Terrorist Breivik’s Internet Trail

Oslo terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, like most nutjobs, had a substantial Internet presence. He had an active Facebook page, blogged, posted YouTube clips, and distributed a manifesto online. But now he is in police custody–and the world is trying to figure out exactly what Breivik’s beliefs are.
Under the Anglicized name “Andrew Berwick,” Breivik wrote a 1,500-page Norwegian-language manifesto titled “2083–A European Declaration of Independence” that contained an unwieldy mix of anti-left-wing invective, criticisms of multiculturalism, disdain for immigrants, support for far right-wing elements in the United States, the Netherlands, and Israel, and support for something called “The Vienna School of Thought”–an anti-immigration movement he claimed countered the “Eurabia project and the Frankfurt School (neo-Marxism/cultural Marxism/multiculturalism).”
The manifesto’s title was chosen to mark the 400th anniversary of the Ottoman army’s defeat at the gates of Vienna, a critical event in European history. Breivik claims that Europe is currently the target of a concerted invasion effort by Muslim immigrants that he explicitly compares to the Ottoman attack of 1683.
All of this was mixed with repeated mentions and allusions to the Knights Templar, a medieval chivalric order that played a huge part in the Crusades and has been traditionally associated with all sorts of conspiracy theories. Breivik claimed to be part of a revived Knights Templar that formed several years ago in London; law enforcement authorities are actively searching for any accomplices he may have had.
Ideologically, Breivik’s manifesto is all over the place. Praise for reputed anti-multiculturalist policies in South Korea and Japan and Israeli military action against Palestinians is mixed with disdain for Muslim immigrants who fail to integrate–but most of his scorn is reserved for left-wing parties and the intelligentsia.
Breivik also likes video games. The manifesto calls for aspiring terrorists to use Modern Warfare 2 to hone their weapon skills… and, well, Breivik is a World of Warcraft fan. At one point, Breivik urges readers to use WoW as a cover for their terrorist activities:
If your planning requires you to travel, say that you are visiting one of your WoW friends, or better yet, a girl from your ‘guild’ (who lives in another country). No further questions will be raised if you present these arguments.
At another point in the manifesto, Breivik leaves detailed instructions on how to launch terrorist attacks on journalists and authors:
In Norway, there is an annual gathering for critical and investigative press where the most notable journalists/editors from all the nations media/news companies attend … The conference lasts for 2 days and is usually organized at a larger hotel/conference center. Security is light or non-existent making the conference a perfect target.
[…]This [literary festival in Norway] is where many cultural Marxist/PC authors (the disgusting cultural Marxist and traitorous bourgeois elite – the Marxist-Leninists’ of the 68 generation (or sympathisers of this group) meet and socialize. Prioritized target groups make out the bulk of the participants who attend certain literature conferences and festivals: Writers (90%+ of these individuals support multiculturalism and usually portray their world view through their works), editors and journalists in cultural Marxist/multiculturalist publications, [and] a majority of individuals related to various “cultural Marxist/politically correct” cultural settings and organizations.
Marxists are particularly targeted in Breivik’s manifesto. The list of thinkers he dislikes ranges far and wide: Hebert Marcuse and Theodor Adorno of the Frankfurt School, Italian Communist Antonio Gramsci, and sex-obsessed scientist Wilhelm Reich are all the subject of detailed rants.
Although Breivik’s manifesto was removed from its original hosting site of freak.no, it is easily available via a host of mirror sites. Crowdsourced English translations have been posted as well.
Large portions of Breivik’s manifesto appear to have been copied wholesale from the writings of the Unabomber, suggesting a familiarity with the homegrown terrorists of the United States.
Shortly before Breivik embarked on his rampage, he posted a video to YouTube urging conservatives to “embrace martyrdom.” The video was taken off of YouTube for violating the site’s terms of service, but diligent newshounds have already posted mirrors online.
In the video, Breivik dresses up in a fake ceremonial Knights Templar outfit and rants about Muslims trying to destroy European cultural identity, while calling for his comrades on the far right to adopt al-Qaeda’s tactics.
Although Breivik had a Twitter account, it only contained one post, a paraphrased John Stuart Mill quote.
The interesting thing, however, is Breivik’s Facebook page. Although his account has now been suspended, a confirmed screencap of his Facebook page reveals an individual interested in hunting, bodybuilding, reading, video games, science fiction…. and trance music. In fact, Breivik loved posting trance music and commercial techno to Facebook.
Virulent racism, anti-Muslim hysteria, a love for Warcraft and cheesy techno music–apparently, that’s what terrorists are made of in 2011.
