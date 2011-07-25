Examining Oslo Terrorist Breivik’s Internet Trail

Oslo terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, like most nutjobs, had a substantial Internet presence. He had an active Facebook page, blogged, posted YouTube clips, and distributed a manifesto online. But now he is in police custody–and the world is trying to figure out exactly what Breivik’s beliefs are.

Under the Anglicized name “Andrew Berwick,” Breivik wrote a 1,500-page Norwegian-language manifesto titled “2083–A European Declaration of Independence” that contained an unwieldy mix of anti-left-wing invective, criticisms of multiculturalism, disdain for immigrants, support for far right-wing elements in the United States, the Netherlands, and Israel, and support for something called “The Vienna School of Thought”–an anti-immigration movement he claimed countered the “Eurabia project and the Frankfurt School (neo-Marxism/cultural Marxism/multiculturalism).”

The manifesto’s title was chosen to mark the 400th anniversary of the Ottoman army’s defeat at the gates of Vienna, a critical event in European history. Breivik claims that Europe is currently the target of a concerted invasion effort by Muslim immigrants that he explicitly compares to the Ottoman attack of 1683.

All of this was mixed with repeated mentions and allusions to the Knights Templar, a medieval chivalric order that played a huge part in the Crusades and has been traditionally associated with all sorts of conspiracy theories. Breivik claimed to be part of a revived Knights Templar that formed several years ago in London; law enforcement authorities are actively searching for any accomplices he may have had.

Ideologically, Breivik’s manifesto is all over the place. Praise for reputed anti-multiculturalist policies in South Korea and Japan and Israeli military action against Palestinians is mixed with disdain for Muslim immigrants who fail to integrate–but most of his scorn is reserved for left-wing parties and the intelligentsia.

Breivik also likes video games. The manifesto calls for aspiring terrorists to use Modern Warfare 2 to hone their weapon skills… and, well, Breivik is a World of Warcraft fan. At one point, Breivik urges readers to use WoW as a cover for their terrorist activities: