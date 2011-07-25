iPhone 5 Coming In September, RIM’s Woes, Amy Winehouse Net Scams, Norway Alleged Killer On YouTube, Airbnb’s $100M Funding

Fabio VS Mustafa. 9 A.M. Internets. Be There. When Fabio replaced Isaiah Mustafa as the face, chest and abs of Old Spice in the wake of the wildly successful The Man Your Man Could Smell Like Campaign, some where underwhelmed and some suspected that the casting choice was some sort of temporary stunt from agency Wieden + Kennedy. It looks like the latter. In a new installment of the campaign, Fabio has issued a challenge to Mustafa, whom honor compels to show up at the Internet at 9 a.m. PST tomorrow. –TI

AT&T Confirms iPhone 5 Dates . By mandating its staff complete any internal training as soon as possible, and have staff on readiness for early to mid September, AT&T has all but confirmed that this is the launch window for Apple’s iPhone 5. –KE

RIM Ditches Over 1 In 10 Staff. Beleaguered smartphone maker RIM has just revealed exactly how sticky a spot it’s in: It’s dumping 2,000 employees across its entire workforce, starting in the coming week or so, representing about 11% of its workforce. It’s also reshuffling its senior executive team to try to inject some life into the company’s corporate plans. –KE

Gawker Gets Serious. Gawker is going to court to secure some documents, in an investigation of the goings-on between Fox News’ chairman Roger Ailes, and New Jersey’s Gov. Chris Christie. The court proceedings, due today, will use the Freedom of Information act to unveil what Gawker suspects is meddling in politics by a supposedly “neutral” news agency. It represents the first time Gawker’s filed a suit like this…approaching serious news-media journalistic investigation. –KE

–Updated 8:20 a.m. EST

Norway Alledged Killer’s YouTube Clip. A clip that seems to contain video of Norways’s alleged mass-murderer Anders Breivik has been unearthed on YouTube. Called “Knights Templar 2083” it chimes with the title of Breivik’s bizarre manifesto and shows him wearing a wetsuit and pointing an automatic weapon. In hindsight, these are clues that predict the massacre last week, but among the trillions of pieces of data added to the Net every day, it would be almost impossible to have detected this. –KE

Amy Winehouse Death Vid Scams. Malicious coders now seem poised to maximize the income potential of almost any news item: There’s a growing scam on Facebook that purports to be a clip of Amy Winehouse “on crack” mere hours before her death. The link is pretty mild, merely taking you to a survey that pays the scammers mere pennies if you’re daft enough to fill it in, but it’s another reminder not to blindly click on Net links from questionable sources. –KE

–Updated 7:00 a.m. EST