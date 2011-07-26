Birdland Jazzista Social Club: A Visionary Path To Diversity, Inclusion, And Community

If you live in Berkeley, Ca and you haven’t been to the Birdland Jazzista Social Club, then you haven’t really experienced Berkeley.

A lot of people like to talk about diversity, community, and

inclusion, but it’s just talk. They like the idea of diversity, of people from

different cultures, backgrounds and interests converging, as part of their

romantic ideal, but their actions and the people they have in their lives,

don’t demonstrate what they say they believe. Some of these people have not rarely if ever been inside the

homes of people different than themselves, nor have they ever invited any one

different to share a meal, and have a meaningful conversation.

But Michael Parayno has not only shared meals and

conversation with people from diverse backgrounds, he’s built a social club in

his garage, where people who represent almost every, and any difference

converge together on Friday, and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons to eat

massive amounts of barbecue and listen to live jazz, blues and play dominoes,

cards, checkers and chess on small tables set up on the sidewalk.

Before I became a member, I would pass by this house with weird

looking old English cars, birdhouses, loud music, the smell of barbecue, and

hundreds of people from every dimension of diversity going in and out. I was

curious, and wanted to know how someone could have such big parties every weekend,

and not invite me.

So one night, on my drive home, I passed his house; saw the

garage door open, and Michael standing outside. I couldn’t stand it any longer,

I had to know, so I pulled over, jumped out of my car, and said, “What the heck

is gong on, and how do I get invited?”

Fourteen months ago, Michael (who was known for designing and building his world famous

birdhouses) bought his first grill, and invited a few neighbors over to barbecue,

and listen to jazz on the radio. Everyone had such a great time, they decided

to do it again, and they invited a few more people, who had such a great time, that

they had another barbecue. Not only did they invite more people they knew, but

they started inviting anyone who happened to be walking up their street.

One of Michael’s friends from Malaysia, Morgan Lim, offered

to cook Satay, and then they decided to have a “multi-culti,” grill with barbecue

recipes from a myriad of cultures.