Curated Social Media Comes Of Age During Oslo Attacks

This past year, social media replaced traditional news outlets as an unrivaled source of information for at least a few era-defining stories: Twitter broke the Osama Bin Laden story and YouTube became the window into the Arab Spring.

Backed by a compelling history of performance, journalists rushed to their Twitter accounts over the past few days to speed up the painfully slow unraveling of the Norway massacre news. The problem is, the fire hose that is an unfiltered hashtag feed such as, say, #osloexpl, provides quality journalism embedded in a haystack of foreign languages, unlinked comments, and even the odd Star Wars quote (see below).

So a few technically savvy outlets, including The Washington Post, found that by editorially curating quality social media channels, they could cut out the noise associated with a raw Twitter feed and still relay key information at Internet speed.

TwitPic, the popular Twitter photo sharing service, can be just as informative at displaying the visual story of breaking news. But during the height of confusion in Oslo, TwitPic was often less than helpful: