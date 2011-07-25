The Man Behind The Magic

This past week was truly a “magical” one for

me. Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the hall of fame basketball star,

brilliant entrepreneur, and generous philanthropist joined my venture capital

firm, Detroit Venture Partners, as our fourth partner. His

extensive involvement will help Detroit rebound by creating jobs, urban

renewal, and hope.

Spending the day with Earvin reveals

something much more than his legendary stats and accomplishments,

however. His rarified level of achievement is actually overshadowed by

his warmth, humility, and passion. He doesn’t talk of money, power, and

fame. No words of crushing the competition, self-enrichment, or

glory. In the place of typical boastfulness that oozes from so many

celebrities lies words of encouragement and purpose. Beneath the surface, I

quickly discovered a whole new kind of magic.

His most important teachings are not mastering a jump shot

or commanding a board room. The lessons we can all learn from Earvin

relate to being a better human being. So I want to share my observations

with you, in the hopes that we can all benefit from learning a little magic:

MAGIC TRICK #1: Make everyone

feel special. Whether he’s talking to the President or the parking

attendant, Earvin is totally engaged. He’s an incredible listener, makes

you feel like you are the most important person in the world, and cares deeply

about you. He doesn’t size someone up and consider how he could extract

benefit. Instead, he looks into the eyes of the person, not their resume.

MAGIC TRICK #2: Develop

boundless humility. Many celebrity athletes and business leaders

overflow with ego and pretense. They travel with an entourage, drape

themselves with bling, and anoint themselves king of every situation.

Earvin is exactly the opposite. He celebrates the accomplishments of

others over his own. He’s grateful for each opportunity and just wants to

contribute. No entitlement thinking. No outrageous demands.

MAGIC TRICK #3: Focus on

impact, not money. In the discussions leading up to our new partnership,

the focus was always on making a difference. We talked about how we can

create jobs, how we can help talented entrepreneurs win, and how we can rebuild

our beloved city. Earvin keeps his eye on the real prize–driving

positive change in the world. And from there, money follows as a

byproduct. I’ve learned over the years that if you chase cash, you’ll

seldom find it. Pursue greatness instead, and your earnings will rise in

the process.