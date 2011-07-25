Is Google+ Ready For Business?

The Google+ experiment is expanding. I continue to receive a steady stream of invitations from colleagues. My experience so far has been so-so, not bad, but not the Facebook killer it’s being touted as, either. The most interest I see is from business colleagues who see Google+ as way to create ‘selective’ social networks, primarily with peers. Google has given some indication that they will be enhancing the business experience later this year, though this seems geared more towards brand-customer interactions than colleague-colleague interactions. (See this post by Christian Oestlien for more details).

With a renewed interest in

Google as a business service provider, the question remains as to whether Google

can be a serious player. Can Google provide

a viable (i.e. reliable and secure) business social network? It looks promising, but Google still has to

provide clarity on the following points:

• Will Google offer service

level agreements (SLAs) to entities willing to pay for its Google+ services?

• Will the Google APIs be

stable and documented? I had a

particularly bad experience demoing a product based on iGoogle a few years ago,

on a day when Google suddenly changed their APIs. Ouch.

• Will Google commit to Google+

or will this be another Wave? Companies won’t commit to a service that may be

pulled at any moment.

• Who will own data posted on

Google+, if it becomes a paid service? Or, more likely, will Google try to

compete with Facebook and its ad model? If so, will companies sanction an

ad-sponsored services, with the potential liability of inappropriate ads

(Imagine employees being exposed to ads for things like “casual sex Friday” on

a corporate social network.)

Assuming Google provides

satisfactory answers to these questions, and the last question raises a big ‘if,’

Google+ stands a good chance of succeeding. What would that mean for other

players in the enterprise social space?