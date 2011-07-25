“U.S. Declares Bankruptcy!”

9/11/11, New York – Ten years to the day of the terrorist attacks on the World

Trade Center in New York City and Pentagon in Washington, D.C.,

President Barack Obama made the stunning announcement to the General

Assembly of the United Nations that the United States was filing for

bankruptcy and for protection along the lines of what is provided in the

Chapter 11 provisions of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As Greece

had sought and received protection from the European Union, Obama said

that the United States was seeking the same from the world’s financial

communities.

In a sober, but calm voice Obama said: “Due to economic challenges

facing our largest foreign creditors, China and Japan, as well as

internally facing the Federal Reserve, and all of their demands for

repayment, the U.S. Treasury had no other choice than to file for

bankruptcy and follow the provisions in Chapter 11 of the United States

Bankruptcy Code.”

The President explained: “Real cooperation and collaboration between

the Republican and Democratic Parties never materialized, the consumer

confidence needed to drive the economy didn’t come back as hoped for

and sustained levels of unemployment all added to this decision.”

Obama added, “Wall Street and Main Street never found a way to narrow

the chasm between them and used up precious time and even more precious

money that has driven us to this decision. We are hopeful that using

the same opportunity to restructure that companies use who file Chapter

11 and that following the upcoming painful period, we will return to

financial health and stability and one day will return to a position of

world prominence and preeminence. That day will not come soon or

easily and we will all need to endure this painful period pulling

together instead of pulling apart. Although Congress could not come to

an agreement, since this happened on my watch, the responsibility

rests squarely on my shoulders and I will not rest until we are back on

solid footing. I am dedicating my entire political future whether I

be in office or not to that end and would like your help it making it

happen.”

Other nations were not surprised by America finally realizing that it

had no choice. The rest of the world has been aware of for several

years that the valuation of America and its near term potential was

overinflated and that it had become a debtor nation instead of a

creditor nation a number of years ago. And with its poorly educated and

poorly skilled masses and no scalable solution for reversing that

widespread problem, America appeared to be even more of a risk as an

investment.

This shocking, but not surprising development may have occurred even

sooner had it not been that America’s two largest creditor nations,

China and Japan, had remained enamored with the United States as a vital

place to invest. With time, those nations along with many others in

the world realized that they were thinking of an America that existed

from the 1950’s through the 1990’s and one that has not existed for more

than a decade.

The lesson taken from this to all countries and peoples, “You can never be too big to fail.”