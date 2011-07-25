Infographic: How China’s Clean Tech Industry Crushes The U.S.

It can, at times, seem like a new report comes out every day discussing how China is beating the U.S. in the clean energy game. We’ve seen lots of numbers thrown around, but this massive infographic from One Block Off The Grid highlights just how far ahead China really is.

First, the basics. China’s solar, wind, and total renewable energy capacity blows the U.S. out of the water. The country has no doubt been helped by the 863 Program, a government-funded initiative that funds advanced energy technology. And, of course, hefty investments don’t hurt.



China’s reputation as a manufacturing hub has extended to the renewable energy industry. Cheap labor, multi-billion-dollar investments in clean energy, and a rapidly growing market for solar panels and wind turbines have helped the country along.

China already gets 15% of its energy from renewables, while the U.S. lags behind at 8%. This isn’t to say that China doesn’t have plenty of work to do–the country’s many coal plants are as bad as anything seen in the U.S.

In case you haven’t figured it out yet, China’s renewable energy infrastructure can be attributed to heavy investment. Beijing’s $11.5

billion in asset-financing for clean technology in 2010 combined with Washington’s inability to enact a Renewable Energy Standard makes China look attractive to investors.