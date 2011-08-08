iDomination





Apple has sold more than 100 million iPhones in 113 countries, including Liechtenstein, Macao, and Saudi Arabia.

Apple’s hush-hush hype machine was thwarted on April 19, 2010–a full two months before the iPhone 4’s official release–when the tech blog Gizmodo dissected a lost prototype. The post logged some 13 million views.

IPhone and iPhone app sales comprise 38.6% of Apple’s overall revenue, which has skyrocketed since the product’s debut:

There are 413,749 iPhone apps for that. The biggest categories: GAMES 15%, BOOKS 13.5%, ENTERTAINMENT 10.8%, and EDUCATION 8.9%

Verizon launched its iPhone network in February, officially igniting a U.S. carrier war. The rough iPhone subscriber standings (as of March 31): VERIZON: 2.2 MILLION, AT&T: 18 MILLION