Alleged Oslo Terrorists Claim Responsibility Via Jihadi Forums, YouTube Before Right-Wing Terrorist Apprehended (Updated)

A terrorists group has claimed responsibility for today’s attacks in Oslo, Norway–which included the bombing of the Prime Minister’s office and a massacre at a children’s day camp by a gunman dressed as a police officer–using social media.

An obscure group called Ansar al-Jihad al-Alami (Assistants of the Global Jihad) posted a message on an Islamist bulletin board called Smukh and may have uploaded a video to YouTube several days ago predicting the attack, in which at least seven people were killed.

Ansar al-Jihad’s Abu Sulayman al-Nasir allegedly posted a message claiming responsibility for the Oslo attacks on the Arabic-language jihadist forum Shamikh. According to a partial translation by terrorism expert Will McCants of Jihadica, al-Nasir claims the attacks were in retribution for the occupation of Afghanistan by foreign troops and unnamed insults to the Muslim prophet Muhammad. Al-Nasir also threatens further attacks:

We have warned since the Stockholm raid of more operations and we have demanded that the countries of Europe withdraw from the land of Afghanistan and end their war on Islam and Muslims. What you see is only the beginning and there is more to come.

The “Stockholm raid” reference is in response to a 2010 suicide bombing in Sweden.

The original post on Shamikh was taken offline and apparently replaced by the terrorist version of a 404 page.