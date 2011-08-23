Discovery Engines: Policing The Riot Of Information Overload

Every minute of every day, the more than a half-billion members of Facebook collectively create almost 1 million photos, wall posts, status updates, and other bits of ephemera. The firehose at Twitter looks tame by comparison–the network sees more than 125,000 tweets a minute, only half of them about (or from) randy congressmen. Then there’s YouTube, which recently announced that it receives more than 48 hours of video per minute. If you watched video every minute of your life, you’d get through 10 days’ worth of YouTube uploads.

As impressive as these statistics obviously are, they’re daunting, too, both for consumers and companies. Taming this torrent into something manageable and highly relevant is increasingly seen as the key for Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and any other chaotic content network looking to realize monster revenue.

That explains why discovery is the word du jour in tech. It also explains why there’s a flurry of activity to build a “discovery engine,” the search engine’s smart-ass cousin that tries to answer vague queries (like “funny video”–one of the top searches on YouTube). The video hub is constantly adjusting its home page in order to present ever more “relevant” links to its clip-addled hordes. Facebook’s news-feed algorithm, EdgeRank, has been subtly shifting in an effort to display only the updates the site thinks you’d like to see. And a number of startups and big-media companies have also taken up this challenge. IPad apps such as Flipboard, Zite, and News.me (a New York Times Co. and Beta-works joint venture) create snappy personalized magazines sourced by content found across the Web.

Some of these efforts have seen slight success. Fans who use YouTube through its Leanback interface (designed for TVs and leveraging its what-to-watch-next algorithm) stick with the site for 30 minutes a day, compared with 15 minutes for the average viewer. Although that’s encouraging, it pales when compared with YouTube’s goal of several hours of daily viewing.

And that’s why the discovery engine remains a mythical beast. Today’s personalization tools are built on several faulty premises. There’s still too much presuming that we want a steady diet of what we just consumed. Just because you clicked on one post of Sarah Palin reinterpreting history doesn’t mean you want to hear all she has to say.

Another is that we’re interested in everything that our friends are. (I like my friends despite their inexplicable devotion to Mad Men.) In addition, the more connected we are, the more likely that even the best discovery engines will get overwhelmed. As online content expands exponentially, the less likely it is that any one photo, video, news story, or status update will be to your liking. It also wouldn’t hurt if these services could avoid overpromising their ability to tame your content feed.