Innovation Agents: Dermot McCormack, EVP Digital Media, MTV Networks Music & Logo Group

When he was just 12 years old in Dublin, Ireland, Dermot McCormack, EVP of Digital Media for the MTV Networks Music & Logo Group, learned some basics of innovation and business that he still uses today.

With help from his retail proprietress mother, he (somehow) convinced his school’s administrators to let him open a sweet shop so students wouldn’t have to leave the grounds on breaks. “I split the profit 50-50 with the school,” McCormack tells Fast Company, “So I learned to look for opportunities in underserved markets and take care of your partners.” He pauses for a second then adds with a chuckle, “Also, it’s always good to be in charge of giving out candy.”

He’s still dishing candy, but both the product and the medium have changed. From music videos to reality shows, MTV Networks is a global heavyweight of the lighter side of pop culture, creating entertainment for television, online, mobile, games, virtual worlds, and consumer products. Since he joined MTV in January 2009, McCormack seized what he saw as a tremendous opportunity for the brand to stretch its legs in a post-Myspace era.

McCormack’s strategy was to systematically reorganize the digital team, then revitalize the digital properties by focusing on organic traffic growth, total social media integration, and forging a strategic partnership with Warner Music Group. In other words, McCormack explains, “It was about how we retool to grow our audience beyond the core TV property. No one had established themselves as go-to destination for content and storytelling around music beyond a download service or store. That’s what we did.”

The result: MTV Music Group is now the web’s most visited online music destination with more than 61 million unique visitors, a 200 percent uptick in visitors.

Beyond talking numbers, McCormack’s vibrating with excitement for other digital properties. “How many people get to come to MTV and create their own award show?” he asks, referring to the recently launched O Music Awards, an award show dedicated to achievements in digital music. McCormack’s group also retooled MTV’s signature acoustic concert series Unplugged, a project very close to McCormack’s heart.