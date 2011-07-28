How To Make Millions Through Storytelling

For the journalists out of work at Rupert Murdoch’s News International, for the authors who will be selling fewer books with the bankruptcy of Borders Books, here is an idea for turning your storytelling talents into real money.

You see, most of what you learned in business school or read in best-selling business books has absolutely no impact on a company’s value, at least over the short-term (less than five years). Your company shrinks and your stock price rises, or vice versa. You never know. It is like an old German saying that when a rooster crows on the full moon, the next day it will rain… or it will not rain. The two have nothing to do with each other.

This means that unless you are patient and confident enough to play for the very long term (at least 10 years), what you do to raise productivity, improve marketing or optimize your sales force does nothing more than keep you in the game. “Mr. Market,” as Warren Buffett calls it, just does not care about your profitability or revenue growth. “Mr. Market” cares about the story.

If you want to make real money with stories, walk over to Wall Street, where stories REALLY matter.

A good friend of mine makes hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients playing on the stories investors tell. He runs a specialized trading team for a leading global bank that is skilled at predicting which way a company’s story is going and setting up a set of trades to monetize the emerging new narrative.

A few weeks ago, in a bar in Greenwich, CT, surrounded by traders and bankers celebrating or drowning the week with beer, I got a chance to learn how he does it. I can’t share the specific details, but here are three takeaways I pulled from our conversation that could help you make money from understanding, and shaping, the stories investors tell.