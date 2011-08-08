Beat The Heat (And Save Energy): Show Some Leg!

Our math: Using the apparel industry’s insulation measure (“clo”), we found how many degrees cooler or warmer attire changes make people. Then we calculated energy savings based on turning a building’s AC or heat down by those degrees.

Spring/

Summer

Dress Change Cooling Power Savings for a Three-Story Office Building Savings for the Empire State Building No suit jacket -4.0 F $157 $72,000 Short-sleeve shirt -0.8 F $31 $14,400 Shorts -0.9 F $35 $16,200 Sandals, no socks -0.3 F $12 $5,400 Six-Month Total -6.0 F $235 $108,000

Fall/

Winter

Dress Change Warming Power Savings for a Three-Story Office Building Savings for the Empire State Building Thicker Suit +1.7 F $462 $212,500 Sweater +1.7 F $462 $212,500 Long Underwear +3.9 F $1,060 $487,500 Boots +0.9 F $245 $112,500 Six-Month Total +9.9 F $2,691 $1,237,500 Total Annual Savings $2,926 $1,345,500*

*The Empire State Building is in the middle of a $20 million retrofit aimed at reducing annual energy expenses by $4.4 million. If workers simply dressed down there, it could reach 30% of the target savings at virtually no cost.

