Beat The Heat (And Save Energy): Show Some Leg!

Our math:
Using the apparel industry’s insulation measure (“clo”), we found how many degrees cooler or warmer attire changes make people. Then we calculated energy savings based on turning a building’s AC or heat down by those degrees.
Spring/
Summer
|Dress Change
|Cooling Power
|Savings for a Three-Story Office Building
|Savings for the Empire State Building
|No suit jacket
|-4.0 F
|$157
|$72,000
|Short-sleeve shirt
|-0.8 F
|$31
|$14,400
|Shorts
|-0.9 F
|$35
|$16,200
|Sandals, no socks
|-0.3 F
|$12
|$5,400
|Six-Month Total
|-6.0 F
|$235
|$108,000
Fall/
Winter
|Dress Change
|Warming Power
|Savings for a Three-Story Office Building
|Savings for the Empire State Building
|Thicker Suit
|+1.7 F
|$462
|$212,500
|Sweater
|+1.7 F
|$462
|$212,500
|Long Underwear
|+3.9 F
|$1,060
|$487,500
|Boots
|+0.9 F
|$245
|$112,500
|Six-Month Total
|+9.9 F
|$2,691
|$1,237,500
|Total Annual Savings
|$2,926
|$1,345,500*
*The Empire State Building is in the middle of a $20 million retrofit aimed at reducing annual energy expenses by $4.4 million. If workers simply dressed down there, it could reach 30% of the target savings at virtually no cost.