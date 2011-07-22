Going All Soft For “This Week In Bots”

Asimov wrote “a robot may not injure a human being, or through inactivity allow a human being to come to harm,” but some of our robotic war machines are already challenging that. As a counterpoint, let’s take a look at the bots that were created to help care for us. The softer side of bots, if you will.

The Rescue Octobot

As part of a broader European research initiative into building a full-body octopus robot (why?…why not!) Italian researchers have made a breakthrough in producing an artificial robotic arm that’s unlike most you’ve seen before: It’s a pseudopod! The idea is that the amazing gripping powers and incredible flexibility of an octopus tentacle would be extremely useful for many kinds of robot manipulators. The trick was to build the arm out of softish silicone and embed steel and nylon cables inside it.

Ultimately, octobots could be hugely useful in search and rescue operations in watery environments–being able to maneuver into very cramped spaces, and grasp and maneuver (firmly but gently) anyone who needed rescuing.

An early prototype is shown here: