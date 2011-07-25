The Glucose Level Monitor, And Four Other Futuristic Medical Smartphone Apps

The iPhone is good for more than just playing Angry Birds and making on-the-fly Twitter updates. The device has become a surprisingly popular tool for the medical community–MediBabble, for example, offers a translation tool for doctors dealing with non-native English speakers in the emergency room. But MediBabble just scratches the surface of the iPhone’s medical capacity. Below, check out some of the most futuristic health-related iPhone apps.

The Sodium and Glucose-Tracking Tattoo (And Accompanying iPhone App)

Researchers are working on a nanosensor “tattoo” that monitors sodium levels (to prevent dehydration in cyclists), glucose levels (for diabetics), and blood oxygen levels (for anemic patients). Designed by a team at Northeastern University, the “tattoo” is attached to a subject by injecting a nanoparticle-containing solution into the skin.

According to MIT Technology Review, the nanoparticles fluoresce when exposed to target molecules like glucose and sodium. An iPhone tricked out with a nine-volt battery, a camera filter, and three LEDs tracks the tattoo’s changes in fluorescence and records them. This isn’t an iPhone app as much as an iPhone hack–so far. But it’s only a matter of time before we can use our iPhones to track various substances as they move through our bodies.

MelApp: The Skin Cancer Risk Assessment App