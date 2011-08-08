The New Political (Smartphone) Platforms

It has become impossible to escape the smartphone wars . Every day there is another infographic about the race for dominance between Android and iPhone. It has the feel of a political campaign, with the two major parties duking it out for 2012. Is there room for a third party? Is the Nokia-Microsoft team a political also ran? When I first heard that announcement, I thought of Kerry and Edwards, not Google and Apple. Imagine Steve Ballmer in a David Plouffe-like role as the true mastermind of this political deal.

As a host of industries converge (consumer electronics, mobile computing, software, media), Platforms have become the political currency of the technology world. They are the gateway to apps, devices, services, and all kinds of “value.” In April, I ran a workshop at the Rutberg Summit in London, which brings together the telco C-suite from western Europe for a couple of days of wheeling and dealing at Claridge’s. The political feel of the event was reinforced by the profusion of debate about Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone. It was all shockingly similar to CNN’s election coverage, with one analyst after another marching to the podium to reveal this or that graph supporting their predictions about who will “win” this race . . . in 2012…in 2015…in 2025! (BTW, Horace Dediu of Asymco would be our next Wolf Blitzer. He provides the best blow-by-blow analysis.)

I can see CNN broadcasting from Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, or Anderson Cooper from Apple’s WWDC. Imagine the talk:

“By God, Anderson, with the Verizon deal we finally have a national race on our hands! Will the Nokia­ Microsoft candidate be disqualified for its Finnish roots? Why hasn’t Windows Phone shown its manufacturing certificate?!!!!”

“You know, Wolf, all that really matters is whether the public buys it. This race will be decided by consumers, not pundits. So stay tuned to CNN for all the latest returns and continuous coverage!”

You may think that I am exaggerating. But these politics are deadly serious, with billions in market cap at stake. The drama plays out most clearly not in the public commons, but in the corporate boardroom. Platform strategy has become the new way technology companies set their agenda. You can mark the rise and fall of executives and divisions by how they play the New Politics of Platforms. Enormous power comes from naming a new Platform within these environments. Again and again, I have seen someone well-placed become the champion of the “Next Generation” Platform strategy (often just a repackaging of what the company already has) within an organization.

Illustration by I Love Dust

With this simple political act (warning: Do not try this unless you have significant political capital to spend), you can seize control (directly or indirectly) of major elements of an organization’s strategy. Product road maps are realigned to better anticipate and integrate with the future Platform (now referred to as “Next Gen”). Products are canceled outright if they do not embrace the new political reality. Significant budgets are allocated to consultants who lavish huge amounts of praise on the new corporate “champion.” A war chest for acquiring promising tech startups magically appears. Marketing teams spin new names and brands. Agencies salivate.