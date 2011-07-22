Infographic Of The Day: Could A Tool Like This Turn Every M.D. Into Dr. House?

When you visit the doctor complaining of a cough or stomach pain, they usually seem to know what to do: They’ll ask if you have trouble breathing, or check your heart rate. But it’s all a little baffling: What are they checking for? What illnesses could it be? This remarkable new infographic by GE, working with MIT’s SENSEable City Lab, peels back how various symptoms of illness are linked, giving you a tantalizing look into the mind of a doctor.

The interactive chart is powered by 7.2 million medical records, gathered between 2005 and 2010. Using these, MIT’s data wizards were able to figure out how often one symptom was linked to another. Here, for instance, are the common things that might happen after a routine medical exam:





And here are the symptoms most commonly linked to a cough: