Tips For Mastering Voice Recognition On Your iPhone, Android, or Desktop

Nobody talks on the phone anymore, but people are talking at their phones. Speech recognition is simply an expectation on smartphones these days, as well as in car navigation systems and your web browser. We’re all learning how to talk to machines, but we could be better at it. Here’s a pocket dictionary for dictating to your devices.

The Basics: Can It Hear You Now?

On any platform, check your settings and helper guides to get an understanding of what your app or phone can actually do, as completely misunderstood responses from a speech app can be pretty infuriating. Android phones with Google’s Voice Search installed, for example, can make a phone call, compose email, send a text message, get directions, and pull up musical artists–but can’t launch applications from vocal commands. An iPhone, on its own, can only call contacts and play music when you hold down the home button, until you install a Dragon Dictation or Go app on there.

On any mobile phone, check that the microphone space is clear and free of obstructions. This isn’t so much an issue on iPhones, but Androids and other phones can have pinhole-style microphones that can get gummed up or partially covered by awkward cases.

Intermediate: Stop Slowing Down, But Think Before Speaking

You need not talk like a robot to be understood by one, says Vlad Sejnoha, chief technical officer at Nuance, maker of the Dragon speech-to-text software for Windows, Macs, iPhones and iPads. Dragon’s software learns speech styles and tics over time, and you want to aim for a natural speaking flow. Still, Sejnoha says, it helps to think out what you’re going to say before you say it.