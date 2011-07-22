Is Social Media Experiencing the Search Engine Consolidation?

Despite clear differences, search engines and social media converge on many of the same fronts. Facebook has been rumored to be working on a search engine of their own for over a year. Google now has its 1st valid social media contender. Microsoft is integrating social media into its search and is rumored to be working with Facebook on expanding on their relationship.

Are we seeing the first signs of social media contraction and consolidation?

Many would say that the two are completely different. They would say that search was a battle over one concept–producing better search results–and that social media could never head in the same direction because social media has a multitude of fronts on which the different sites can battle.

Foursquare, for example, is a one-trick pony. It’s niche is location declaration and while it’s branching out to add more functionality, it will always simply be a way for people to check in. The problem with that thinking is that Google, Twitter, and Facebook all have their own ways of declaring locations. The niche can be filled by the majors.

Sites like Groupon and their competitors had to only worry about each other for the last couple of years, but again Facebook and Google are making moves to incorporate their functionality.

Picasa is being absorbed into Google+ and Flickr could be sold to Facebook before the end of the year.