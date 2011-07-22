What Student Blogs Say About Corporate Culture At Twitter, Intel, IBM, And Google

On-campus recruitment is a highly competitive process, and success reeling in students with hat-size GPAs and pristine resumes can depend on a brand’s ranking and reputation. As the summer winds down, you’ll likely begin seeing much more of an oft-used recruitment tool: the corporate blog post written by a summer intern.

They’ve already started to pop up all over–the so-called “diary of an intern,” in which a young recruit must carefully walk the fine line of describing their experience in a “fun” and “challenging” light, while not coming off as too much of a company shill. And of course, the intern blog has the potential to lure in or scare off future talent. We scanned through intern blog posts from a slew of companies to see if we could glean any lessons.

Our journey begins at Google. The search giant has made summer internship diaries a fixture of its corporate blog. They all strike a similar tone: Google is hard work, but you’ll get hands-on experience and the opportunity to meet interesting people. Why, just last week Remo, a YouTube online media sales intern, was rubbing shoulders with Eric Schmidt and a Nobel Peace Prize winner. Travel is another intriguing and recurring theme of Google’s posts. Remo did his stint in Dublin; another intern, Erika, lived in Tokyo; while others described their time living in Munich.

But it’s not all globetrotting and hobnobbing at Google–as you might expect from such an engineering-focused company, some wonky bits find their way into the diaries. Remo, for example, started his post with, “As much as Noogler (new Googler) orientation initiates us into the world of Google, nothing can prepare you for all the insider phrases like, ‘Pls check the SEEMEA CSR & their CID trix’ (for an explanation, read on).” Fat chance!

Erika fell prey to a different mistake. While her post is generally strong, describing her cultural introduction to the beauty of Tokyo, she starts her diary inside a T.G.I. Friday’s. Does the Google Tokyo office not have a free cafeteria? If she’s looking to positively impact Google’s bottom line, I can only hope Tokyo’s outpost of the popular chain has the 3-course dinner special for $12.99; still, interns looking to fit into Google’s iconoclastic culture should maybe be doing more to take advantage of local cuisine near their offices.

(I’m only playing, Erika and Remo.)