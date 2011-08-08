Playing Games With Networking

Segway Polo

You guessed it: Polo on Segways

Who’s playing:

Steve Wozniak (cofounder, Apple), Paul Costa (hardware engineering manager, Apple), and Alex Ko (engineering manager, Kateeva) are part of a California league.

Game appeal:

“Tech people were the ones willing to first spend $5,000 on a Segway. Then we started saying, ‘What could we do with these things?’ And we wanted to socialize,” says Wozniak.

Ultimate Frisbee

Soccer, but with frisbees

Who’s playing:

Warren Packard (venture partner, Draper Fisher Jurvetson), Peter Nieh (cofounder, Lightspeed Venture Partners), Dave Mcclure (founding partner, 500 Startups), and others are regulars at Palo Alto’s Greer Park.

Game appeal:

“The sport started with a group of high schoolers who went on to Ivy League schools, so it’s always been a game for the geeks and techie people. My team in 1991 was the first team in ultimate–and probably any sport–that all had email addresses,” says Mcclure.