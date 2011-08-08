Green Sports Alliance: Go Green Or Go Home

Sports in America will always be an indulgent birthright. You don’t go to the ball game to worry about whether the world will melt. You go to escape. You go to eat a hot dog and drink a beer and possibly (or probably) curse at someone on (or off) the field–especially if you’re in Philadelphia, where spectating is its own contact sport. But here’s what else Eagles fans can expect at Lincoln Financial Field: scoreboards powered by solar panels; cooking fat from the kitchens recycled into biodiesel; 80 wind turbines on their way.

That’s because the Eagles, like an increasing number of teams, know that sports can also be about change, in the least indulgent sense. Teams stand for something larger, and so, the thinking goes, should the iconic buildings they inhabit. This month, the Eagles expect 100% of their stadium’s energy to come from renewable resources (to say nothing of Michael Vick’s resurgent career). The savings in Philly are their own reward–an estimated $60 million over the next two decades.

Since the Eagles helped pioneer the greening of sports in 2003, many teams have followed their lead, but in pell-mell fashion. There is a lot of red tape, after all, in the world of green retrofitting. But that is beginning to change, now that sports leagues have their own eco-quarterback: the Green Sports Alliance (GSA), a not-for-profit that launched this past spring with the aim of bringing teams, owners, and venues together to develop and co- ordinate sustainability initiatives.

“We have the commissioners of eight different professional leagues interested in a common environmental agenda,” says Martin Tull, the GSA’s executive director. “That’s never happened before.”

Five of the Greenest Stadiums in the World 1// Kaohsiung National Stadium

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Architect Toyo Ito’s dragon-shaped stadium has 8,844 solar panels and draws 100% of its power from the sun. 2// Safeco Field

Seattle

In 2006, the park recycled 12% of its waste. last year, that rate reached 70%–which saves $72,000 a year. Grounds crews also get fertilizer from compost bins. 3// Rose Garden

portland, oregon

The trail blazers use low-flow plumbing and partner with local utility companies to make sure 100% of the garden’s energy comes from renewable resources. 4// Target Center

minneapolis

Every year, its plant-filled green roof (the fifth largest in the u.s.) absorbs a million gallons of dirty storm water that would otherwise drain into the Mississippi. 5// Pocono Raceway

long pond, pennsylvania

Drivers compete under lights powered by a 25-acre, on-site solar farm that off-sets some 3,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

The GSA came from good stock. Its founding members are from across the sporting spectrum: MLB’s Seattle Mariners, the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, and MLS’s Seattle Sounders. If that lineup of franchises betrays a geographic bias, it’s partly because the GSA is headquartered in ultra-green Portland, Oregon. The other reasons that the GSA is the 2009 brainchild of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and representatives from Vulcan, Paul Allen’s Seattle-based company. (Allen owns the Trail Blazers and the Seahawks and is a co-owner of the Sounders.)

But the GSA has no intention of hunkering down in Cascadia. Since March, more than 25 teams have contacted Tull for information. The Boston Red Sox recently signed up with the group. So did the Florida Marlins and the Kansas City Chiefs. The National Lacrosse League is now a member too. This ground-swell of interest makes sense, particularly in the competitive world of sports: Businesses see other businesses saving money and reaping good publicity by going green, and want to do the same.

Some changes are relatively simple. The Staples Center, in Los Angeles, swapped out 178 flush urinals for waterless ones, thereby cutting its annual water use by 7 million gallons (and saving $60,000). More daunting are makeovers like that announced in May by the Seahawks and Sounders, which are putting the biggest array of solar panels in Washington state on the roof of their Qwest Field home. The 3,750 panels will lower annual utility costs there by 21% ($280,000), reduce carbon emissions by 1,346 metric tons, and save 1,342,660 gallons of water each year.