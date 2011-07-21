Seven Tips To Landing A Job

advertisement

I watched the NASA Space

Shuttle Program come to an end this morning. As the creator of TheSpaceStore.com

and a NASA pilot’s wife, I’ve had an

insider’s view for over 20 years. So you can understand my glee when NASA

informed me I was a part of the last Shuttle Tweet Up this

week at Johnson

Space Center. Amid the exhilaration of

experiencing and flying the Space Shuttle simulator, running into astronaut

friends and watching the last shuttle days from Mission Control, we ‘tweeps’

realized we were seeing it all just days before the sims are dismantled, the

lights are turned off in Mission

Control and many will find themselves without a job. Several times throughout the

day, from trainers, engineers, even astronauts, I heard the same answer to my

question “what will you do next?”

Every single one said “I don’t know.” So, for all those years of

sparking our imaginations, helping them find a job is the least I can do. I can’t actually find the jobs but I

can, along with my Steeleworkers,

give some tips to move things along: •

First, never say,

“I don’t know.” It shows lack of drive. Who would want to hire that person? I think

that there should be different answers for different people. It would be good

to come up with a script of at least three different scenarios, and a one-line

answer for those different situations.



Club Etiquette founder Gigi Lewis

•

Second,

carefully consider what do you want to do? One of the astronauts I spoke with mentioned being a spokesperson

for a company or product. So

instead of saying “I don’t know” say “I’m looking into spokesperson

opportunities with several companies and brands.” You have planted the seed. Exactly what

I want to do!

Stuntman and business owner Ben E.

Loggins •

Third, speak

up. Let people know your area of

expertise and let them know you are in the market but don’t look desperate in

the process. Instead of saying

“hey can you help me get a job,” utilize your personal networks, face-to-face

and social networks such as Facebook and LinkedIn, to broadcast you are

interviewing. “Off to dazzle the

ACME Corporation today with my (fill in the blank) knowledge/talent.” Or

comment on related news stories that show off your knowledge and experience. YOU are the brand, you are selling

yourself. Remember

you are a salesperson and you are selling “brand x”, YOU are

“brand x” everyday at every job, with everyone you meet.

The Delivery Guys president Al Zolli •

Fourth, people

always want what others have and they don’t have. Always say “I’m talking to a

couple of people/companies that look very promising.” Do not let anyone know you are not

interviewing or have had no offers.

This is not the time for a pity party. It is better to follow a winding trail than a whiny trail.

The future belongs to those who make it the way they want it to be.

Comment from “Jim” in my blog post “Who Moved My Space Shuttle?“

• Fifth, it used to be advice you’d give someone just starting out but now

holds true for anyone looking. If

the offer is not exactly what you want, at least take it, get your foot in the

door, work your butt off and make yourself a part of the company’s success

story. I’m open

to anything! In fact, friends and colleagues have made some great suggestions

and keep providing leads. I think I will run some of them down!

Non-profit director Marianna

Trevino Wright •

Sixth, be

relevant–do what it takes to know everything you can about the industry you

want to work in and what others are saying about the future of that industry,

what the customers are looking for, what will be done to stay viable in the

future–and make sure you are a part of that and fit. After a recent speech, an audience

member reached out to me by phone to ask about getting started in broadcast

media. I asked him to email me and

I would get back with him. His

reply? “I don’t have email.” Dude, it ain’t gonna happen. Figure out how I can

take my most valuable strengths and use them to

help make our future better.

Former NASA engineer now high school math teacher Susan Thompson Hanley •

Finally, be

upbeat, think and speak positively, smile, look people in the eye and stand up

straight. Tell’em

you’re going to Disney Land!

Small business evangelist Peter

Shankman

Yes, the job market isn’t

all that great in industries and cities across the nation but there are jobs to

be had. Those jobs will go to those who know what they want, are prepared,

network, ask for what they need and work harder than anyone else. There is absolutely no reason that

person can’t be you. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Dayna

Steele is a serial entrepreneur, motivational business speaker, marketing

strategist and the author of Rock to

the Top: What I Learned about Success from the World’s Greatest Rock Stars. For more information, visit DaynaSteele.com.