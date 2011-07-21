Apple’s Next Big Conquest: Business

Take a peep into any corporate office, and you’re likely to see the vast majority–if not all–employees from the CEO down to interns tapping away on a Dell or HP or Toshiba Windows PC. Not Macs. Of course, it’s stratified by industry and Apple’s traditional stronghold in the creative arts businesses is still intact. But Apple seems to have big plans to change all this, with its Mac business boosted by the iPad and iPhone.

iPad Sales

When the iPad arrived it flew off the shelves faster than almost anyone thought, but one of the surprising destinations (given enterprise’s serious PC habit) was the office–for all sorts of reasons, including better portability and a more elegant email interface than BlackBerry offered, for businesspeople on the go.

Recent data, highlighted by GigaOm, shows enterprise adoption of the iPad accelerating. In fact, more iPads are being activated for business use than are Android phones, according to Good Technology. iPhone activations were also up to 66% of Good’s smartphone portfolio, compared to 62% in the previous quarter. Good, which sells systems to allow businesses to deploy smart mobile tech, doesn’t track RIM hardware.

But the iPad figures stand by themselves: In the last quarter, 27.2% of all activations of Good’s software came from iPads, with Android phones coming in at 24.4%. If you’re talking about tablet PCs as a whole, Good’s tech says 97% of them are iPads. Much of the iPad rise is powered by the financial services, which with 46% adoption has three times as many iPad activations than any other industry.