Monster.com’s SeeMore Helps Recruiters Scout The Talent In The Resume Haystack

Monster.com adds 25,000 new resumes to its database each day–a new one is added every 2.3 seconds. Add to that the resumes on other job boards, internal corporate databases, and social networks such as LinkedIn–and an unemployment rate topping 9.2 percent. Employers are potentially wading through thousands of resumes for any one given job opening.

“Despite continued high levels of unemployment, shortages of key skills remains the top talent acquisition pressure among organizations,” asserts Mollie Lombardi, research director, Human Capital Management at Aberdeen Group.

So how best to find those talented needles in massive haystacks of both virtual and paper resumes? Meet SeeMore, the world’s first cloud-based semantic search and analytics platform that allows companies to manage their own resume databases regardless of where those resumes originate.

Sal Iannuzzi, chairman, president and CEO of Monster Worldwide, the creators of SeeMore, says the platform will centralize all of the info and make it easy to search by relevant skills and experience –- not just by keyword and score results. “This enables companies to be more precise about their talent matching needs, reduce the time and cost of acquiring and managing talent, and improve the quality of hires.”