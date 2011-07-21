LulzSec-Anonymous Vs. FBI, Hacked Murdoch Emails Due, Acer’s Cloud, Nokia’s Grim Finances, PayPal’s Physical Store Plans

LulzSec And Anonymous Go “V”-Style against the FBI. LulzSec and Anonymous have issued a joint statement directed at the FBI in response to comments made by deputy FBI director Chabinsky, and it is pure V For Vendetta-style. –KE

–Updated 11:40 a.m. EST

LulzSec Close To Murdoch Email Release. According to a recent tweet, hacker collective LulzSec is “working with certain media outlets who’ve been granted exclusive access to some of the News Of The World emails we have.” This could mean we’re on the verge of seeing a WikiLeaks-style expose of Murdoch private information, in the wake of the phone hacking scandal–and it marks a different approach for LulzSec which usually publishes data directly. –KE

–Updated 9:45 a.m. EST

AT&T’s Growth. AT&T’s quarterly results are in, and they show a consolidated revenue growth of 2.2% to $31.5 billion. It’s riding the smartphone wave, with 3.6 million iPhones sold, over half of all smartphones, and 25% of these are new buyers–matching the first quarter stats. Android phones were over 40% of smartphone sales. –KE

–Updated 9:15 a.m. EST