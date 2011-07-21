Twitter TownHall Reveals That GOP ‘Debates’ Require No More Than 140 Characters

Republican presidential contenders flexed their world-leadership muscles during the first Twitter-only debate yesterday. Convened on 140Townhall.com, and moderated by sultry conservative commentator S.E. Cupp, six candidates, including Newt Gingrich and Michele Bachmann, feverishly typed their defining principles into an exclamation-filled, acronym-crammed 179-tweet marathon of small-government cheerleading.

The Twitter event was, by any measure, a sound representation of modern presidential debating–which inadvertently speaks volumes about how little substance there is in so-called “debates.” The sorry truth is that the constraint of 140 characters did not oversimplify the arguments put forth by these candidates at all.

For instance, during the previous CNN GOP debate, Congresswomen Michele Bachmann had this to say about President Obama’s heath care plan:

“Thank you, John. Sylvia, thank you for that great question. I was the very first member of Congress to introduce the full-scale repeal of Obamacare. And I want to make a promise to everyone watching tonight: As president of the United States, I will not rest until I repeal Obamacare. It’s a promise. Take it to the bank, cash the check. I’ll make sure that that happens. This is the symbol and the signature issue of President Obama during his entire tenure. And this is a job-killer, Sylvia. The CBO, the Congressional Budget Office has said that Obamacare will kill 800,000 jobs. What could the president be thinking by passing a bill like this, knowing full well it will kill 800,000 jobs? Senior citizens get this more than any other segment of our population, because they know in Obamacare, the president of the United States took away $500 billion, a half-trillion dollars out of Medicare, shifted it to Obamacare to pay for younger people, and it’s senior citizens who have the most to lose in Obamacare.”

Vs. Twitter

In a display of dizzying efficiency, Bachmann managed to crystallize her position and essential statistics into a digital space 1/10th the size (99 characters vs. 1,015).