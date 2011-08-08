American Business Women’s Day

Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in 1988’s Working Girl | Photo by 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection

One of the first stats always trotted out about women in business is how few run Fortune 500 companies (only 15). But if we’re after numbers with a few more digits, enter nurses and teachers. When the first Business Women’s Day was celebrated in 1982, 5.9 million women worked in education and health–fewer, surprisingly, than the 6.3 million climbing the corporate ladder in finance and business. Today, that order has been reversed: 12 million women spend the 9-to-5 working toward a corner office, while 15 million serve as educators and health-care providers.