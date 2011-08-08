To the host nation go the spoils. When the famed New Zealand All Blacks kick off the 2011 Rugby World Cup, the country’s economy will be as revved up as the fans in the stands. According to a report by Horwath Asia Pacific Ltd., the cup will pour more than $400 million into the country’s GDP, part of nearly $1 billion in total economic activity expected as a result of the event. With 200,000 people expected to attend the matches, a projected $219 million will be generated from ticket sales alone–and as the largest sports event ever to be held in New Zealand, the cup will draw eyes from around the globe, with an estimated TV audience of 4 billion people. Game on!
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens