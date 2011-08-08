Thirty years after the first diagnosis of HIV, nearly 30 million people have died worldwide from AIDS-related illnesses (that’s the population of Texas) and another 30 million are now living with HIV. Despite billions in annual research dollars, the quest for a vaccine remains elusive.

Infographic: AIDS Vaccine Conference

1981

A fatal form of pneumonia kills five gay men in Los Angeles. By the end of the year, 121 people are known to have died from GRID (gay-related immune deficiency). It is soon renamed AIDS.

1984

The infectious agent that causes AIDS is identified. Margaret Heckler, then the U.S. secretary of health and human services, proudly states, “We hope to have such a vaccine ready for testing in approximately two years.”

1987

AZT, the first antiretroviral drug, becomes available to treat HIV. In 1995, it’s replaced by highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART). Life expectancy for those with HIV extends from months to 10.5 years.

1998

VaxGen’s AIDSVAX is the first vaccine to enter Phase III testing, with much fanfare. It’s declared a failure in 2003 when studies show the vaccine offers the same protection against infection as a placebo.