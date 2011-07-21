Rise Of The Machines: How Rube Goldberg Inspired A Decade Of Creative Copycats

In support of its new Android tablets, Sony just launched a series of web films based on a Rube Goldberg Machine.

A Rube Goldberg Machine is a mechanism that is disproportionately complicated relative to the simple task it’s designed to… Oh, what? You know what a Rube Goldberg machine is because it’s THE MOST RELENTLESSLY EMPLOYED VISUAL DEVICE OF THE LAST 10 YEARS? Right.

For anyone who’s been alive as long as YouTube, the RGM is a familiar sight indeed. Of course people have been building these exercises in engineering excess since Reuben Goldberg, an engineer turned cartoonist, illustrated the Self Operating Napkin. But they became a pop culture mainstay, and an ad standby, in 2003 when Wieden+Kennedy London stunned audiences not yet numbed to the pleasures of the devices with Honda “Cog.” And the machines have just kept on coming ever since.

What is it about Goldberg’s contraptions that’s made them such an enduring commercial form and reliable source of web traffic? In a world gone mad, are people drawn to the reassuring clunk of the RGM’s cause and effect cascade?

“Everyday physics – the kind we’re used to seeing – is riddled with messy failures,” says Adam Sadowsky, president of Syyn Labs, the company behind some of the most spectacular RGMs in recent years. “We’re used to seeing a dropped object land on the floor – maybe break, maybe go skittering away under the couch. But we’re not at all used to seeing a falling object release another object, which rolls down a ramp, which releases a thousand ping pong balls. Long, extended strings of events like this don’t occur in front of our eyes very often, and when they do they satisfy our desire for order. An RGM is exactly that – a string of moments of perfect harmony eked out from what could so easily be chaos. The unlikely nature of the assembly, the surprise at interconnectedness of unexpected things, and the majesty of the synchronicity that occurs in an unbroken transfer of energy when one of these machines runs, all make for a magical, don’t-want-to-blink experience. Plus, we like making things fall down.”

Perhaps one online commenter on a popular RGM video summed it up best:

“I like the part where the one thing makes that other thing start doing something.”