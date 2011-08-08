Food and Nutrition Conference

Put down the acai smoothie. Consumers are ditching food laced with exotic extracts in favor of produce in its natural form, says Suzy Badaracco of food forecasting firm Culinary Tides. Can’t make this San Diego conference? Give these superfoods a try.
Golden Kiwi
Kiwis rank high in vitamin C and fiber, and contain as much potassium as bananas. This equally nutritious variation from New Zealand, however, is less tart and much sweeter.
Hibiscus Flower
Not only does this pink, red, white, or bicolored bloom heal digestive ailments, it also lowers blood pressure for those with type 2 diabetes.
Aloe Vera
It’s not just for soothing burns anymore–studies show that aloe may help the immune system regulate digestive health and reduce inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract.
Purple Kale
This oft-neglected vegetable is available year-round; loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, and is said to help prevent certain kinds of cancer.