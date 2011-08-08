Food and Nutrition Conference

Put down the acai smoothie. Consumers are ditching food laced with exotic extracts in favor of produce in its natural form, says Suzy Badaracco of food forecasting firm Culinary Tides. Can’t make this San Diego conference? Give these superfoods a try.

Golden Kiwi

Kiwis rank high in vitamin C and fiber, and contain as much potassium as bananas. This equally nutritious variation from New Zealand, however, is less tart and much sweeter.

Hibiscus Flower

Not only does this pink, red, white, or bicolored bloom heal digestive ailments, it also lowers blood pressure for those with type 2 diabetes.