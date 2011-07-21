Can The Local Food Movement Scale Up?

Energy and agriculture have more in common than you might think. Food and fossil fuels prices are rising at the same time as land and water are becoming increasingly scarce commodities–and both energy and agricultural production processes are harming human health and the environment. At the same time, both industries suffer from complex and inefficient distribution systems and heavy government regulations that favor the status quo. Each industry is also supported by government subsidies that benefit incumbent producers over young companies that might have solutions to some of these problems.

And then there is the inextricable link between energy and agriculture. The food industry in the U.S is one of the largest and most wasteful consumers of energy. Various studies estimate that the food industry consumes around 10% of the nation’s energy with only about 20% of it used in the actual production of food. The rest goes to processing, home refrigeration and preparation, and of course, transportation. Transportation costs also are a major factor in food prices, especially for water-heavy vegetables such as romaine lettuce.

For all of these reasons and others, the local food movement in America is gaining steam. Families, restaurants and schools are purchasing more of their food from farmer’s markets. Community, school, and backyard gardens are springing up all over. And in places where land is scarce–large, densely populated urban areas–consumers and some businesses are taking to the sky and growing food hydroponically in rooftop greenhouses.

The question we must ask is, “Will this scale?” For anything to scale, it must solve a real problem, be cost-effective and replicable, and have the right systems in place to support it. To do that, it must attract sufficient capital from the private sector to encourage entrepreneurs to build large, profitable businesses.

In 1999, when I was an MBA student, I came up with a solution for selling solar power to businesses at or below the going rate for electricity. My idea was to form a company and raise money from big investors to cover the upfront costs of buying photovoltaic solar panels for commercial customers’ rooftops. The company would install, own and operate the plants. In return, customers would sign power purchase agreements locking in electricity prices for as long as 20 years. This would create a steady revenue stream for the company and an affordable way for customers to use (very) locally generated clean power for their businesses, instead of paying the rates du jour for power generated by utilities at central stations and transmitted over aging and congested transmission lines.

I wrote a business plan, but it was the height of the dotcom era and no one was interested in financing a company that did not have a sock puppet for a mascot. It wasn’t until 2003 that I actually got SunEdison off the ground. It was not easy because we had to overcome the qualms of conservative investors and, in many states, push to get laws and regulations that posed potentially insurmountable barriers. But over the next few years, we created a thriving multi-billion industry with scores of competitors.