Twitter, Jobs, Democracy, And The U.S. Elections

I recently wrote a post about the open nature of Twitter and why I’m long on its future. I know it’s easier to write “horse race” stories about who’s signing up more users, raising more funding or who’s “hot” lately. But something more nuanced is at hand that is worth debating — is the future of the Internet & global communications more open or more closed?

I’ve discussed this on StockTwits with Howard Lindzon before, so if you want the longer view check that out. Not just the fact that you Tweet publicly versus privately, but also that they’re open in letting their Tweet stream flow into other products & services. They’re an open feed. It is open also in the same way that Google was open in its early days. Google started as a place where you came to be taken via links to other people’s websites. I know many of you don’t remember the context, but that was heresy when Google started. Google was duuumb. Sending traffic to other websites, ha! The rule of thumb then was “stickiness” — remember that? Get people to your website and never let them leave. Clooosed. That’s what AOL was. A “walled garden.” In a world where it’s easier to judge the immediate value of a business, I know that metrics like “time on site” matter. That’s why Facebook is totally rocking it right now. And they will continue to do so.

Social Media helps change that. As in Tunisia, Egypt, Syria & Iran. I’ve lived and worked all over the world so I’m not so naïveas to think that social media ensures revolution or even explains it. But person-to-person communications is vital to enabling democracy and you can’t deny the role of media in driving social change. People need to be able to self-organize to resist the temptations of the power to control them. In the first place, media helps show people in places where they don’t have rights what life can be like in places where the world is more open. If you really want to understand the politics of the Middle East better you can read my favorite book on the topic. And that brings me to the US election. By now most people acknowledge that social media helped play a role in candidate Obama’s 2008 election campaign. Ranjit Mathoda said it best in the previously linked NY Times article: “Thomas Jefferson used newspapers to win the presidency, F.D.R. used radio to change the way he governed, J.F.K. was the first president to understand television, andHoward Dean saw the value of the Web for raising money.But Senator Barack Obama understood that you could use the Web to lower the cost of building a political brand, create a sense of connection and engagement, and dispense with the command and control method of governing to allow people to self-organize to do the work.” In 2011 it is too early to say what the story of the 2012 election will be, but I’m certain that social media will play a large role in it and that it won’t look like the social media campaigns of 2007-08. I’m sure there will be some Macaca moments, but I’m excited to see what other innovations there will be. I’m interested in watching initiatives that help make politics more open.

I was recently contacted by an open, Twitter-based jobs company, TweetMyJobs to participate in an online, open discussion about jobs in America and the election. My interest was piqued. This morning, 7/19/11 we will hold an open Twitter conference on job creation in America. Please join us. You can dip in for 5 minutes or stay for an hour. The company claims it’s the first of its sort. I’ll be there to answer anything you have to throw at me regarding job creation. I will be in a forum withLou Kerner, the best read social media analyst working on Wall Street. Just use the hashtag#jobs4USp (that way I’ll see it). I’ll be on at 11am PT. The event’s Tweetnote will be Tim Pawlenty at 9.15am PT, who is a candidate for the Republican party and is the former governor of Minnesota. Questions for him with#jobs4US TweetMyJobs is a startup that interests me because it uses an open social interest graph to help job seekers and companies find each other. (no, I’m not an investor in the company). Companies such as Starbucks, McDonalds, IBM, Motorola & SAP are using their platform that is now generating more than 1 million job leads per month according to the company. This election will be about jobs. And while we in the tech sector don’t feel itacutely (unless you work for Cisco), believe me that much of the country is still in pain.You wouldn’t know employment was a problem if you frequented the restaurants & bars of San Francisco, went shopping for a house in Palo Alto or visited the high-end malls of Los Angeles.

