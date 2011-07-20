Zillow Soars, Apple’s New Macs Arrive–One Goes, Apple Lion OS Launches, Google Site-Blocking Bug, Twitter’s Commerce Plans

Zillow Zooms In IPO . Tech-IPO fever continued to rage on Wall Street, where real-estate web giant Zillow (one of our Most Innovative Companies 2010 ) saw its stock more than double during its first day of trading, valuing the company at $1 billion, even though it has yet to turn a profit–kinda like anyone who bought a house in 2005. –ES

GetGlue Crosses The Pond. The UK broadcaster Channel 4 has announced a partnership with GetGlue, the Union Square Ventures-backed startup that offers rewards for checking in to entertainment events. Viewers of the youth-focused E4 channel will be able to unlock limited edition stickers for the new season of Beaver Falls starting July 27th, and later for Skins and Misfits. One of our 10 Most Innovative Companies in Video, GetGlue has already inked deals with 50 entertainment and news outlets in the U.S. including HBO, FX, and CNN. Channel 4 is the company’s first international partner. —NR

-Updated 1:30 p.m. EST

OS X Lion Apps Upgrade Guide. If you’re keen as mustard to install Apple’s latest and greatest operating system on your Mac, then you need to be aware that a few apps won’t work. Which ones? Check the RoaringApps.com compatibility list, a tool that does much of the work for you. –KE

–Updated 9:30 a.m. EST

New Macs. In parallel to its new OS, Apple’s refreshed parts of its Mac computer lineup. The slim MacBook Airs have got significant spec upgrades, as expected, while also gaining backlit keyboards, and the Mac Mini has followed suit with more storage and faster chips…but it’s lost its optical drive. Another thing that’s gone is the white plastic MacBook, which was Apple’s last link to its older iBook range and seen as an entry-level machine. Thunderbolt connections are on all the machines now, including the new Thunderbolt Display, which Apple touts for its ability to act as a docking station. Only the Mac Pro is unchanged. –KE