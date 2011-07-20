Do Social Networks Really Compete? Google+ Vs. LinkedIn, Round One

Google Plus’s overnight success has sent the tech press and Google‘s competitors into a frenzy over how much market share the new social network will grab. Eric Schmidt, as always, maintains that Google is not in a zero-sum competition with its digital brethren, and that Google Plus will ultimately benefit many other businesses perceived as competitors. Yet, other social network leaders clearly think Google Plus represents an ominous threat. One such fellow is LinkedIn‘s Jeff Weiner, who recently complained that both social networks could not “coexist.” Here, we weigh both arguments.

Internet Abundance For All



Schmidt has argued (even before Google Plus) that Google is not in competition with other social networks. “All of us benefit when Facebook or Twitter get more users because it means people are spending more time online,” he told Wired UK. When the interviewer pointed out Google’s declining rank against Twitter’s in real-time search, Schmidt firmly retorted:

“I disagree with the premise of the question. We do not operate under the Microsoft rules – that Microsoft has to control everything. Twitter is a very important emergent social phenomenon. It’s very successful. And we think that’s good, because it means people are spending more and more time online. I don’t see the negative.”

Ever the optimist, Schmidt maintained the very same position on the heels of Google Plus’s public release, saying that he looked forward to deeper integration with Twitter and Facebook, even though the most recent deal with Twitter failed to find a way to keep real-time Twitter results in Google search.

There is substantial evidence to bolster Schmidt’s outlook: social media use rates have been growing dramatically for years. Some of the most recent research shows that 1 out of every 6 minutes spent online is spent on social networks.