Flexing Your “No Thanks” Muscle

“Would you like to save 10% on your purchase by signing up for a Bloomingdales’ credit card?” asked the sales person who had helped me pick out several new suits. “It will only take a few minutes.”

“Why not?” I thought to myself; the savings would amount to more than a hundred dollars.

Well, here’s why not: an hour later, after speaking with the Bloomingdales credit department twice, we still hadn’t finished. When, finally, I was approved, they hadn’t extended enough credit for the entire purchase, so I had to split the cost between my new Bloomingdales’ card and my regular credit card, which gave me more accounting to do as well as an additional bill to pay at the end of the month. Total cost to me? At least two hours of my time and a whole lot of aggravation and stress.

When you catch yourself thinking “why not?” consider it a warning sign. “Why not?” means it’s probably not that important to you, but there’s a reward and the cost seems small so, well, why not?

But if you say “why not?” to the Bloomingdales’ card, you’ll also say “why not?” when CVS offers you a free $10 gas gift card when you purchase $30 worth of select products. And when you realize that you need to be an ExtraRewards member to get the savings, you figure, well, “I’ve gone this far, I might as well sign up for that too,” which, of course, takes more time and ushers in more offers, promotions, and distractions.

Then where do you stop? Every deal seems like a good deal. And any one of them probably won’t take that much time. But if you take one deal, you’ll probably take the others (why not?) and all together the time and attention it steals becomes a costly distraction from your one, most valuable possession — your focus.

The most important skill we possess in this world of infinite distractions is focus. Anything that distracts us — even saving a hundred dollars — is just mind clutter.