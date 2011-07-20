How Insight Labs Gets Smart People To Brainstorm Solutions To The World’s Problems

Insight Labs‘ pro bono attempts to solve the world’s problems started innocently enough.

Two years ago, Jeff Leitner, a

Chicago-based digital strategist and former journalist, wanted to

gather together a group of smart people to brainstorm the solution to

a seemingly insurmountable problem. So, he scheduled a

three-hour-long discussion in Detroit and asked friends, colleagues,

and family to recommend people who would volunteer their time to talk

through a problem.

Some major smarty pants from companies such as Blue Cross and Blue

Shield of Michigan, Deloitte, Quicken Loans, and Ford agreed to

participate. On a January day in 2009, the executives tackled the

question:

How best to revive the Detroit economy and create jobs?

Leitner has since orchestrated 23 panels for Insight Labs, a pro bono group funded by a Chicago interactive consultancy called Manifest Digital. And his list of clients has only grown more prestigious: This fall,

Leitner’s scheduled to lead discussions for both NASA and the U.S.

Holocaust Museum. The panels have unearthed an innovative business

development strategy. What if our best ideas came out of

mission-driven, not-for-profit work–ideas that we could then apply to

our corporate gigs?

It works, Leitner says, because smart people engage

in more innovative thinking if they don’t have a direct interest in

the problem they’re trying to solve. Tackling a do-gooder problem also

gives people a sense of urgency, he says, in a way that devising

a new logo for a Fortune 500 company may not.

Case in point: One of the lab’s most successful panels involved the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. The hospital desperately needed to raise cash in 2010, following the global economic downturn, for its new building. Yet, Chicago donors weren’t feeling as generous as they had in the past. How could the hospital raise the money it needed to finish the construction and continue to serve the community?