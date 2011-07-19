Scribd Debuts Float, A Netflix-Style Competitor To Pulse, Flipboard, Instapaper

Today, document-sharing service Scribd, the world’s largest social publishing site with more than 75 million monthly readers, launched Float, an iPhone and web content-reading app that’s taking aim at the likes of Pulse, Flipboard, and Instapaper. Like those popular apps, Float enables users to read content from a varity of sources–such as Float’s 150 publishing partners, which include AP, Scientific America, and yes, Fast Company–and access the content in one centralized reading platform.

In such a cluttered landscape, especially with already popular apps like Pulse and Flipboard boasting millions of users, Float hopes to differentiate itself through its slick UI and innovative business model.

“We spent the last six months working on what we think is the world’s best reading app,” says co-founder and CEO Trip Adler. “We took a look at the whole reading landscape–there’s actually a lot of activity in the space: apps for bookmarking content, apps for browsing content, apps for reading documents, books, and magazines. We took a look at the whole landscape, and thought about how it was broken, and how we could tie a lot of these features together.”

In that sense, Float aims to pull in the best features of all its competitors. Like Instapaper, Float has a save-for-later feature that lets users bookmark content for later consumption. Like Flipboard, Float boasts social sharing and recommendations with friends and followers on Facebook and Twitter. And like Pulse, Float enables users to pick and choose from tons of publishers, to organize your reading list based on your interests.