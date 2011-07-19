Google+ Hits iOS, Murdoch Attacked, LulzSec Promises Murdoch Files, As British Parliament Quizzing Murdochs Over Phone Hacking

Google+ App Hits App Store. Google’s Plus app just hit the iOS App Store, making “sharing the right things with the right people a lot simpler.” It’s likely to be a powerful boost to Plus, if the third party Twitter app world is any evidence. And it’s also by Google, who see Apple as the enemy (of sorts). Is the wolf among the sheep? –KE
–Updated 12:45 a.m. EST
Rupert Murdoch Attacked. An unidentified man is in police custody after attempting to attack Rupert Murdoch (seemingly with a faux-custard pie) live in the Parliamentary sesssion. The live feed was abruptly terminated instantly, leaving a news vacuum… which was ably filled by Twitter, where details were quickly shared in real time, once again proving the news-breaking benefits of Twitter itself.
The assailant has since identified himself by a tweet: “Activist, comedian” Johnnie Marbles. Meanwhile a journalist near the incident instantly tweeted “I just got splattered with the Murdoch foam pie” and later added the protestors words, “you’re a greedy billionaire.” –KE
–Updated 12:01 p.m. EST, and 12:10 p.m. EST
Spike Jonze and the Beastie Boys Together Again
Hall of fame Beastie Boys collaborator Spike Jonze has taken a maximalist approach to the new video for the band’s Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win, which features action figures of the Beasties, and guest vocalist Santigold, battling a troupe of assassins, zombies AND sharks in multiple locations, assisted by an array of ordnance and a friendly yeti . Jonze even manages to jam some witty (subtitled) banter into the extended (11 minute) video. The director of the band’s classic, Sabotage, combines archly lo-fi production details (visible wires and even hands appear to guide the toys’ movements) with some clearly sophisticated doll-making in the video, which evokes everything from James Bond to John Carpenter to Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. –TI
–Updated 11:50 a.m. EST
Hacktivists LulzSec Have Murdoch Emails. LulzSec, fresh from their News International hacks, are now promising a large-scale release of Murdoch emails later today. The suspicion is that the hackers acquired this data when they achieved deep penetration into the company’s servers over the weekend. –KE
–Updated 11 a.m. EST
Parliament Vs. Murdochs. Right now, British political authorities are quizzing global media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son James, head of the U.K. wing of the company, over the phone hacking scandal. Early in James’ testimony his father briefly interrupted to note, “This is the most humble day of my life,” leaving James slightly stunned. A live feed is available here. –KE
–Updated 8:45 a.m. EST
Space Shuttle Atlantis Coming Home Forever. At 4:18 this morning EDT, the Space Shuttle Atlantis fired its maneuvering rockets to take it away from the International Space Station and begin its journey home to Earth for one final time, closing the Shuttle era. Astronaut Mike Fossum snapped one astonishing photo from the ISS of the Shuttle before she left, and tweeted it from space. How times have changed since 1981! –KE
CNN Goes Live On iPad. CNN last night took a bold step and made its live news feed a streaming option to its iPad and iPhone apps, and also on its website. You have to be a subscriber one way or another, but it’s a bold step for the news organization because it’s 24/7 access on a whole new broadcasting medium –KE
–Updated 5.05 a.m. EST
Borders Is Gone, But Kobo E-Readers Stay. Borders, one of the U.S.’s last brick-and-mortar bookstore chains is now gone, and its assets will be stripped. But the Kobo e-reader, which it had partnered with in a desperate attempt to grab the tail of the e-reader revolution to supplement its ailing physical book business, is still here and has promised its Borders clients they’ll be transitioned to a Kobo account. Kind of a phoenix from the ashes, perhaps? –KE
Apple-HTC Win Boosts Win Phone Makers. Apple won a small patent violation victory against HTC last week which some commentators think may have large-scale licensing repercussions (and thus pricing too) for Android as a whole…but there seems to be some early fallout already: Some Chinese phone makers seem to be switching their aim toward Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 system instead of Android. Is this a mere tremor, or a sign of an upheaval? And will Apple’s patents attack Win Phone 7 too? –KE
Baidu Seals China Music Deal. This is big, bigger than you may at first think: China’s biggest search engine Baidu has just signed a licensing deal with three of the world’s biggest music labels. The deal’s actually with One Stop China, which is backed by Universal, Warner and Sony and it’ll let Chinese netizens legally download music. The idea is to change China’s widespread music theft culture into a legalized one–with Baidu hosting some half million tracks (many in Mandarin and Cantonese) and streaming them for free. –KE
LulzSec’s Back With Sun Hack. LulzSec, hacktivist group recently in the spotlight for some very high profile hacks, is active again–seemingly spurred by the ongoing UK phone hack scandal. The Sun homepage was briefly redirected to a faked edition of the newspaper with a headline alleging Rupert Murdoch’s death. There’s also some suggestion that the hacks penetrated deeper into the publisher’s IT systems. Later all News International properties were briefly offline. –KE
–Updated 4:40 a.m. EST
Yesterday’s Fast Feed: Wikipedia pages get ratings, $350 “cheap” iPhone rumors, Adobe buys EchoSign…and more…
[Image: Flickr user scazon]