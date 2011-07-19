Google+ Hits iOS, Murdoch Attacked, LulzSec Promises Murdoch Files, As British Parliament Quizzing Murdochs Over Phone Hacking

Google+ App Hits App Store. Google’s Plus app just hit the iOS App Store, making “sharing the right things with the right people a lot simpler.” It’s likely to be a powerful boost to Plus, if the third party Twitter app world is any evidence. And it’s also by Google, who see Apple as the enemy (of sorts). Is the wolf among the sheep? –KE

–Updated 12:45 a.m. EST Rupert Murdoch Attacked. An unidentified man is in police custody after attempting to attack Rupert Murdoch (seemingly with a faux-custard pie) live in the Parliamentary sesssion. The live feed was abruptly terminated instantly, leaving a news vacuum… which was ably filled by Twitter, where details were quickly shared in real time, once again proving the news-breaking benefits of Twitter itself. The assailant has since identified himself by a tweet: “Activist, comedian” Johnnie Marbles. Meanwhile a journalist near the incident instantly tweeted “I just got splattered with the Murdoch foam pie” and later added the protestors words, “you’re a greedy billionaire.” –KE –Updated 12:01 p.m. EST, and 12:10 p.m. EST Spike Jonze and the Beastie Boys Together Again

Hall of fame Beastie Boys collaborator Spike Jonze has taken a maximalist approach to the new video for the band’s Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win, which features action figures of the Beasties, and guest vocalist Santigold, battling a troupe of assassins, zombies AND sharks in multiple locations, assisted by an array of ordnance and a friendly yeti . Jonze even manages to jam some witty (subtitled) banter into the extended (11 minute) video. The director of the band’s classic, Sabotage, combines archly lo-fi production details (visible wires and even hands appear to guide the toys’ movements) with some clearly sophisticated doll-making in the video, which evokes everything from James Bond to John Carpenter to Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. –TI –Updated 11:50 a.m. EST

Hacktivists LulzSec Have Murdoch Emails. LulzSec, fresh from their News International hacks, are now promising a large-scale release of Murdoch emails later today. The suspicion is that the hackers acquired this data when they achieved deep penetration into the company’s servers over the weekend. –KE –Updated 11 a.m. EST Parliament Vs. Murdochs. Right now, British political authorities are quizzing global media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son James, head of the U.K. wing of the company, over the phone hacking scandal. Early in James’ testimony his father briefly interrupted to note, “This is the most humble day of my life,” leaving James slightly stunned. A live feed is available here. –KE –Updated 8:45 a.m. EST Space Shuttle Atlantis Coming Home Forever. At 4:18 this morning EDT, the Space Shuttle Atlantis fired its maneuvering rockets to take it away from the International Space Station and begin its journey home to Earth for one final time, closing the Shuttle era. Astronaut Mike Fossum snapped one astonishing photo from the ISS of the Shuttle before she left, and tweeted it from space. How times have changed since 1981! –KE

